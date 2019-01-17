Bollywood star Lillete Dubey. Picture: Supplied

Bollywood actress, Lillete Dubey - best known for her roles in captivating movies like "Best Marigold Hotel," "The Second-Best Marigold Hotel," "Karl Ho Naa Ho" and "Monsoon Wedding" - arrived in South Africa on Wednesday to attend the official Durban premiere of the much anticipated ‘dramedy’, "3 Days to Go". Dubey has featured in over 100 Bollywood films alongside stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Jaya Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri. She now portrays the role of the matriarch, Lakshmi Isaac, who loses her husband of 45 years unexpectedly.

"I think "3 Days to Go" is a film that will appeal to a very wide demographic and people of all generations. Moreover, this movie is a wonderful mix of humour, drama, emotions, all closely packed over a span of three days. It is a tight script, with lots happening and enough variety to keep an audience completely engaged," she says.

This film, which is the directorial debut of award-winning producer, Bianca Isaac, serves a slice of life with a storyline applicable to any culture and race, with funny moments and deeply touching ones.

Lakshmi (Lillete Dubey) and Gabriel Isaac (Rueben Naidoo) have been happily married for almost 45 years. While cake tasting, in preparations for their 45thanniversary part; Gabriel has a heart attack and dies, forcing all the children to come home earlier than planned.

The film officially opens at cinemas nationwide on 25 January 2019.