The upcoming James Bond film has suffered a series of unfortunate events: delays, disruption, injuries, explosions and now cast availability issues. According to a new report, Rami Malek, who set to play the franchise's worst villain yet, will have already commenced a new project that clashes with Bond 25 now that the shooting days have been pushed back.

The latest setback comes a week after an explosion at Pinewood Studios left a crew member injured when a controlled explosion stunt backfired.

At the time, a Bond spokesman confirmed that ‘damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 stage’ and that one crew member outside 'sustained a minor injury'.

However, it's star Daniel Craig's injury that has apparently had a knock-on effect on Malek's schedule after production was temporarily suspended back in May while Daniel recovers surgery on his ankle for an injury sustained on set.

"They still need to find a time for Daniel and Rami to film together,’ a source told The Sun. "You can’t have a Bond film where 007 doesn’t come face to face with the villain so it’s a complete nightmare logistically."

"They are looking at the whole schedule again now and doing everything they can to make it work, but production is going to have to over-run even further now."

The film has already been delayed a year after director Danny Boyle dropped out months before production was set to begin. Rami will play Bond’s worst nightmare in the new film.