UK premiere of the Elton John biopic 'Rocketman' in London

Boy George is set to be the subject of a new biographical film. The Culture Club frontman will have his life turned into a musical biopic from producers at MGM and director Sacha Gervasi, according to The Wrap.

Sacha - who has previously worked on 'Anvil! The Story of Anvil' and 'My Dinner With Herve' - will write and direct the film based on the life of the 57-year-old singer, with Kevin King Templeton and Paul Kemsley producing, and George and Jessica de Rothschild on board to executive produce.

According to The Wrap, the untitled film will chart Boy George's childhood in a working class Irish family through his rise to stardom along with Culture Club in the 1980s.

As of the time of writing, nothing else is known about the planned project, such as a proposed release date or any casting announcements.

The film plans come after the 'Karma Chameleon' hitmaker previously said he struggled with trying to have a "normal life" whilst also being a celebrity at the height of his fame in the 80s.

He said: "It's all fun at the beginning because you're being carted everywhere in limousines and trucks and then when you start wanting to go out in the real world, it doesn't quite work. It takes years to get your head around how to have some sort of normal life whilst also enjoying the spoils of being Boy George. I think I've got that balance now. If someone comes up and wants a selfie, I'm not going to be rude or hostile or arsey. I just pull a silly face. If in doubt: pout."

But despite his hardships, Boy George says he's always remained positive about his life.

The 'Do You Really Want To Hurt Me' singer added: "No, I've always been positive. I wouldn't still be here if I wasn't. I think you're always who you are, but life distracts you, particularly because of fame - everybody treats you different, therefore you end up with a distorted idea of who you are."

Recent biopics of English pop icons include Freddy Mercury (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Elton John (Rocketman).