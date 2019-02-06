Actor Bradley Cooper speaks to Oprah Winfrey on stage during a taping of her TV show in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Picture: Reuters

Bradley Cooper felt like he "hadn't done [his] job" after not receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Director for his directional debut, 'A Star Is Born'.



The 44-year-old actor has admitted he "felt like I hadn't done my job" when he wasn't shortlisted in the category for his directional debut, last year's critically acclaimed 'A Star Is Born' adaptation.





Speaking at Oprah Winfrey's 'SuperSoul Conversations' at Times Square in New York on Tuesday, he confessed: "I was embarrassed. I was at a coffee shop in New York City and looked down at my phone and Nicole [Caruso, his publicist] has told me congratulations and said what we had been nominated for.





"They didn't even give me the bad news.





"I was embarrassed because I felt I hadn't done my job."





Bradley also portrays out of control rock star Jackson Maine alongside Lady Gaga - who stars as his love interest Ally in the movie - and received Best Actor, Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay nods alongside Eric Roth and Will Fetters.





The filmmaker was recently confirmed to perform the soundtrack, 'Shallow', with Gaga at the ceremony on February 24, but admitted he has a "death wish" for agreeing to the live gig.





The 'Burnt' star will make his award show singing debut at the Academy Awards when he takes to the stage with his co-star to perform the Best Original Song-nominated single, but Bradley recently admitted he's "terrified" about the impending performance.





He said: "Yes! It's terrifying, absolutely. I was like, 'Why? I must have some sort of death wish.'"





It won't be the first time Bradley has performed the track with Gaga though, as he recently joined her on stage during a show in Las Vegas, but he insisted he was equally as nervous for that duet too.





He said: "That was terrifying.





"I just had to like, Zen out and just pray that I wouldn't ruin her show. Because, think about it, she just crushed it or two hours ... and I thought, 'Please let me just be on pitch.'"





Bradley previously admitted he took to the stage on that occasion with no prior preparation, but insisted he'd be well rehearsed before his Oscars performance.





He added: "I didn't have any preparation. That was just to see. That was an amazing experience. But no, I want to work and like rehearse [before the Oscars].



