Hailee Steinfeld as Charlie and Bumblebee in a scene from "Bumblebee." Picture: AP

'Transformers' producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura wants the 'Bumblebee' franchise to have more "emotion" than the main series. The most recent film in Michael Bay's sci-fi action series about giant alien warring robots is a prequel - directed by Travis Knight - focusing on Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld) as she develops a friendship with Autobot Bumblebee who is hiding on Earth.

The movie focused a lot on the relationship between the pair and Lorenzo wants to continue the Bumblebee franchise with more emotional storytelling as opposed to the action-packed main series.

Speaking to Collider, he said: "Several lessons have come out of this. One is that we have the freedom to tell almost any story. The other is that, how strongly the audience identified with the strength of character and emotion.

"I know the next 'Transformer', our attempt anyway, is to sort of do a fusion of 'Bumblebee' and the Bay movies ... a little more Bayhem. And a little bit more of the character falling in love within the emotional dynamic of the movie. One of the things I want to do - and I hope we pull it off - is, we did it with Bumblebee because he's so cute and he's so accessible, but he can't talk. I think the more human we can make these characters, the more people are going to like them."

'Bumblebee' was written by Christina Hodson and the writer previously acknowledged that although the 'Transformers' franchise and toys have traditionally been aimed at boys - she thinks it is "nonsense" to label things and loves the idea of "blurring the lines" between gender roles.

She said: "I think there's such a cultural desire to put labels on things. Growing up, there always used to be a boys' toys aisle and a girls' toys aisle.

"And I just think it's nonsense. So I kind of love the idea of just blurring the lines and letting there be a girl who likes cars and mechanical things and who is good at it."