Cast member Brie Larson poses at the premiere for the movie "Captain Marvel" in Los Angeles. Picture: Reuters

Los Angeles - Brie Larson's "Captain Marvel" is soaring to a heroic opening weekend of $153 million (about R2.1 biliion) in North America at 4 310 sites, reviving what had been a slumbering 2019 box office. "Captain Marvel" took in $302 million (about R4.1 billion) internationally, giving it an estimated global opening weekend of $455 million - the sixth highest global debut of all time.

Brie Larson stars as Carol Danvers, the pilot who becomes the vastly powerful Captain Marvel after the Earth is caught at the centre of a galactic conflict in 1995. The cast includes Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law. The movie is written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

"Captain Marvel" performed well above studio projections, which had pegged the film at $125 million (about R1.7 billion).

"Thankfully "Captain Marvel"'d superpowers extend to the box office realm and as expected provided a much-needed box office boost that the 2019 box office has been waiting for with a positively out of this world debut, " Comscore’s Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst. "The allure and power of the superhero genre is as powerful as ever and just what blockbus ter starved audiences have been waiting for in the form of a perfectly cast Brie Larson in this most powerful role."

"Captain Marvel" landed an A CinemaScore. Comscore/Screen Engine's PostTrak survey of audiences resulted in an 81 percent total positive score with a strong 66 percent of audiences saying they would "definitely recommend" the film.

Universal's third weekend of "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" led the rest of the pack with $14.7 million at 4,402 locations for a 17-day domestic total of $119.7 million. The second weekend of "Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral" followed with $12.1 million at 2,442 venues.