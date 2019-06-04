Actress Charlize Theron poses for photographers at the premiere of the film 'Long Shot' in London, in April. Picture: AP

Charlize Theron will receive the 2019 American Cinematique Award. The Long Shot actress will be recognised for her "significant contribution" to the movie industry at a special event in California in November.

American Cinematheque chairman Rick Nicita said they were "extremely pleased" to honour the Oscar-winning star for "breaking through outmoded limitations" on female performers and producers.

He said: "The American Cinematheque is extremely pleased to honour Charlize Theron as the 33rd recipient of the American Cinematheque Award at our celebration this year.

"Charlize Theron is making a significant contribution to the art of motion pictures while breaking through outmoded limitations on what an actress and producer can do.

"She won the Academy Award for transforming herself into a serial killer in Monster and she earned another Oscar nomination for North Country.

"She showed her fierce physicality in acclaimed action films like Mad Max: Fury Road and Atomic Blonde. She gave us portraits of troubled women in Golden Globe-nominated performances in Young Adult and Tully. She made an immediate and strong impression from the beginning in The Cider House Rules."

The presentation will take place at the Beverly Hilton hotel on November 8.

The recipient of the accolade is decided by the Cinematheque Board of Directors selection committee and the 43-year-old actress was their unanimous choice.

Last year, Bradley Cooper was chosen for the honour, while in 2017 it was awarded to Amy Adams.

Other previous winners have included the late Robin Williams, Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Nicolas Cage, Julia Roberts, Samuel L Jackson, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon, as well as producer Jerry Bruckheimer and directors Steven Spielberg, Ron Howard, Martin Scorsese, Rob Reiner and Sir Ridley Scott.