Actors Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans. Picture: Reuters

Chris Evans has "emotionally moved on" from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to 'Avengers: Endgame' directors the Russo brothers. Joe and Anthony Russo helmed the recently released ensemble movie which signified the end of the current generation of the MCU, but despite Chris' character Steve Rogers and his alter-ego Captain America getting a happy ending, it's unlikely Chris will ever reprise his role.

Speaking to the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast about the possibility, Joe Russo said: "No, I think Chris - Chris is a very emotional person. I think, maybe it's evident if you follow him on Twitter - because he does put his heart into what he says - but I feel like he has to close the door on things and emotionally move onto the next thing."

To which Anthony added: "There are no plans."

And Joe then said: "I think for now he's emotionally moved on, yes."

Meanwhile, Chris Evans isn't the only star who isn't sure about their MCU fate now that 'Avengers: Endgame' is over, as Chris Hemsworth - who plays Thor - previously said he has no idea if he'll ever come back to the role.

He said: "There will come a day. Whether it's now or in the future, I don't know. ... Who knows what the sort of future holds. I don't know, there could be remakes, sequels, prequel - who knows?"

Hemsworth first starred as the Marvel superhero in the 2011 movie 'Thor' and has gone on to portray him in seven movies in total, including 'Endgame', and called the role even more special than a "one in a lifetime" opportunity.

He said: "The people I met working on these films truly became family. It's not even once in a career, or once in a lifetime, it's sort of, I don't know, once in however many careers that something like this [happens].

"This has been a very nostalgic kind of vibe to this press tour and all of us quite often kind of pausing going, 'Wow, this will never happen again, not for us, and who knows if it will happen again in what generation.'

"I can keep talking about the kind of, how special it all is and the insanity of it but it's, I don't know, gratitude is something that I constantly feel about the whole experience."