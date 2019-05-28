This image released by Sony Pictures shows Chris Hemsworth, left, and Tessa Thompson in a scene from Columbia Pictures' "Men in Black: International." (Giles Keyte/Sony/Columbia Pictures via AP)

Chris Hemsworth says he wants to continue the legacy of "Men In Black" with its reboot "Men in Black: International". The first "Men In Black" film came out in 1997 with actors Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in the lead. It got immense love over the years because of its storyline, action, drama and emotion, all packed up with humour.

"I love the original franchise. This is an opportunity to continue on that legacy and build something fun and entertaining," Hemsworth said.

"Men in Black: International" will take place in the same universe as the previous trilogy with Emma Thompson back as Agent O. Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson portray the new agents dealing with aliens. The plot centres on a mole in the Men in Black organisation.

On the plot, Hemsworth said: "The rules and regulations that MIB agents live by are there and my character blurs those lines."

"Men In Black: International" in South African cinemas on 14 June.