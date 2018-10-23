Corey Feldman. Photo by Katy Winn/Invision/AP

Corey Feldman's Hollywood paedophile ring exposé will be titled 'Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys'. The 47-year-old actor has long alleged that a group of powerful men in the movie business sexually abused him and his late friend and frequent co-star Corey Haim - who died in March 2010 at the age of 38 - when they were child actors and he is now on the brink of releasing his documentary which will tell their harrowing story.

Feldman chose the hard hitting title because it's time for the world to know what really happened to the pair - who appeared in 'The Lost Boys', 'License To Drive' and 'Dream a Little Dream' together.

In a statement released to Us Weekly magazine, he said: "I believe this title represents the truth I have been promising to tell and it also represents the truth of what happened.

"He [Corey Haim] was physically raped, I was physically assaulted and as a result of those actions, and the fact that I had to carry that burden all those years, really it was a raping of not only our emotional lives, but also our collective work and career as The Two Coreys."

Back in October 2017, Feldman launched his "Truth Campaign" crowdfunding effort to raise $10 million so he could make the documentary which he has promised will be the "most honest and true depiction of child abuse ever portrayed".

Earlier this year, Feldman claimed on Twitter that he had been stabbed by mystery assailants who forced their way inside his car and attacked him with what appeared to be a syringe, in an attack he believes was ordered because he is going to go public with the details of his abuse.

He tweeted: "Should I stay locked inside withering away, in fear that the 10% chance I was poisoned comes true? That sounds like they won.

"I would never go down like that! I'll keep standing TALL, & keep on fighting the good fight, until the bitter end, which hopefully will b decades away! ... 2 LIVE IN FEAR IS NOT 2 LIVE AT ALL (sic)"

Feldman has also claimed he has received numerous death threats since speaking out about the Hollywood paedophile ring.