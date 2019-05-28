This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Ryan Reynolds in a scene from the film, "Deadpool." When Walt Disney Co.’s $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox is completed at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday, Disney will add the R-rated superhero Deadpool, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four to its bench of Marvel characters. (Joe Lederer/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. via AP)

Following Disney's acquisition of Fox earlier this year, 'Avengers: Endgame' directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed that Ryan Reynolds foul-mouthed "merc with a mouth" would soon be seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The duo were confident that some of the biggest movies and stories in the universe would soon overlap and it is now believed that the hero could appear in Tom Holland's third Spider-Man movie.

According to fan sight MCU Cosmic, Marvel bosses have been considering a the possibility of adding Deadpool to the follow-up to the forthcoming 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' following the pair teaming up for a series of Marvel comics which launched in 2016 and are still being published.

The cross-pollination of different movie franchises and characters is seen as one of the key features of the Disney/Fox merger and bosses are also reportedly considering giving the hero a third stand-alone movie and his own series on the highly-anticipated Disney+ streaming service.

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' will now hit screens on Tuesday July 2.

The upcoming blockbuster will be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's third and final film of 2019 following the releases of 'Captain Marvel' and 'Avengers: Endgame'.

The MCU film is a sequel to 2017's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and will see Zendaya reprise her role as MJ along with Jacob Batalon's Ned and Tony Revelori's bully Flash.

The movie will follow Peter and his classmates as they embark on a European school holiday, venturing around Venice, London, and Prague.

Jake Gyllenhaal plays supervillain Mysterio, also known as Quentin Beck, in the blockbuster.