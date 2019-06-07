A fest of films, features and documentaries will screen during the 40th Durban International Film Festival. Picture: DIFF

The 40th Durban International Film Festival (DIFF) is just two months away and 15 jury members have been tasked with the responsibility off judging over 100 documentaries, features and short films that will screen. Made up of film experts from all over the world, they will view and assess films and award winners in the various categories at the end of the festival.

DIFF takes place from July 18 to 28 in venues around Durban, South Africa.

Here's the jury:

For features: Emrah Kilic (Turkey), Diarah N'Daw-Spech (USA), Laurence Boyce (UK), Diana Keam (SA) and Mohammed Siam (Egypt).

For documentaries: Patricia Van Heerden (SA), Florian Weghorn (Germany), Tracy Clayton (UK/SA), Rehad Desai (SA) and Ziyanda Macingwane (SA).

For short film: Jaime E. Manrique (Colombia), Silas Miami (Kenya), Jacintha De-Nobrega (SA), CJ Obasi (Nigeria) and Mpho Ramathuthu (SA).

DIFF Festival Manager Chipo Zhou said selecting the jury for any festival was not something they take lightly.

"These individuals have a huge responsibility to the films and the filmmakers as they critique and assess them. We strongly believe we have a very solid team this year, and we look forward to hosting them in Durban, and to their selections and announcements of the winners at our awards ceremony which will take place earlier on during the festival on July 23," he said.