Josh Gad is attached to star in the upcoming Disney remake of 'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids' titled 'Shrunk.



Josh Gad is attached to star in the new movie, titled 'Shrunk', which is being described as a "legacyequel" meaning it will contain elements of the original film's plot whilst also existing in the same universe as the three films in the franchise and be a continuation of the overall story arc.





The original 1989 film followed Rick Moranis as Wayne Szalinski, an inventor who accidentally shrinks his and his next door neighbour's kids to a quarter of an inch with his electromagnetic shrinking machine and accidentally throws them out with the trash.





The re-imagining will be set about three decades after the original, with Gad, 38, set to play the grown-up version of Wayne's son Nick who will accidentally shrink his own children.





Last year, it was announced that streaming service Disney+ is developing remakes of several films, including 'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids', however, this proposed project will have a theatrical release.





'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids' was an unexpected box office hit, grossing $222 million worldwide and becoming Disney's highest-grossing live-action film ever at the time, a record it held for five years.



