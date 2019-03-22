"Dora and the Lost City of Gold" will release on August 2.

Eva Longoria's "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" will release on August 2. A Paramount Pictures film, the project will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, read a statement.

According to ew.com, the title character will be just entering high school in the film. Isabela Moner stars as Dora in the film, helmed by James Bobin.

Based on the popular animated series "Dora the Explorer", the live-action adaptation follows Dora's life as she band together with a group of teenagers to save her parents (essayed by Eva Longoria and Michael Pena) and solve the mystery of a lost Incan civilization.

Micke Moreno plays Diego, Dora's cousin; Eugenio Derbez plays Alejandro - a mysterious jungle inhabitant who tries to protect the teenagers from the marauders; Nicholas Coombe plays Randy - a fellow high school student who develops an immediate crush on Dora; Madeleine Madden plays the school's snooty class president Sammy; Adriana Barraza plays Dora's grandmother Abuelita Valerie and Temuera Morrison plays Powell.