In this March 15, 2019, file photo, ambulance staff take a man from outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

Egyptian director Moez Masoud plans on making a movie about the horrific Christchurch terror attack that claimed 51 lives and injured dozens on 15 May, reports Stuff NZ. The multidisciplinary director made the announcement on Twitter just nine days after the attack. "What has happened and is happening in New Zealand deserves history and human documentation," Masoud wrote at the time.

Masoud stated that the film would be titled "Hello Brother," the same words that were spoken to the gunmen mere moments before he entered the Al Noor Mosque and opened fire.

The Cairo-based writer-director-producer claims that the creation of the film would not only help as a way of healing but also a way for people to better understand the root of racism, supremacy, hatred, and terrorism.

According to New Zealand Herald, the film crew members had already visited Christchurch to meet officials and families of the victims of the shooting, as well as survivors and their families.

However, the film has already received backlash from the Islamic and non-Islamic community on social media, with many stating that the movie is "disgraceful" and that it was "too soon" to be making a film about the incident.

See reactions below.

Banned in NZ, I imagine — Angus O'Hara (@Angus_0hara) May 14, 2019

this is so disgraceful to all the victims and families involved with the attacks i hope this never goes ahead — Jayden (@kiwiman15x) May 15, 2019

it not even been a year this is disrespectful to all those who died — lady lilly (@radioactivekiwi) May 15, 2019

I'm from Christchurch. My gut feeling is "too soon" but I wait to reserve judgment until I know more about Moez Masoud. If telling the story can help prevent further tragedy, then it's a good thing. I hope some of the proceeds from the film go to the victims families — Byron C Clark (@byroncclark) May 15, 2019

im so shocked that someone could make a movie like this after only a short time it makes me angry 10 weeks isn't enough time to even finish grieving or deal with the issues that have come to the fore front — lady lilly (@radioactivekiwi) May 15, 2019



