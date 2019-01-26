Jill Levenberg stars as Ellen Pakkies. Picture: Supplied

The story of Ellen Pakkies will be screened at an international film festival in America. "Ellen, The Ellen Pakkies Story" which was released in South African cinemas in September, has landed a spot at the Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles taking place later this year.

The film is based on the true-life story of a desperate Lavender Hill mother who killed her abusive drug-addicted son.

Ellen made world headlines in 2007 when she admitted to strangling her son Adam, aka Abie, to death in his shack in their backyard.

She told a court that Adam had been terrorising her and her husband for years, stealing from her, breaking all her windows and even assaulting her in fits of rage when she refused to feed his tik habit.

Ellen Pakkies with actress Jill Levenberg, who portrays her in the local film "Ellen, The Ellen Pakkies Story". Picture: Daily Voice





Lead actress Jill Levenberg from Kensington, who plays Ellen Pakkies, and Jarrid Geduld from Eersterivier, who plays Adam, were overjoyed to hear the film will be screened in L.A. on 8 March for one week.

Jill posted on Facebook: "Ellen Pakkies has been selected to screen at the Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles! Thank you for the blessings God!"

Jarrid, 29, told the Daily Voice: "It’s exciting to know our film has reached this level, we might not have landed a major distribution deal with this film but having it played on an international scale is a blessing.

"Despite the language barrier, having people from foreign countries share an interest, is amazing."

"These places are also struggling with the scourge of drugs in their communities and so they can relate to our story."

