Emily Blunt attends the Time 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. Picture: AP

Emily Blunt is looking forward to the release of 'Mary Poppins Returns' because it is "about time" that her children - Hazel, four, and Violet, two - watch one of her films. The 35-year-old actress is excited that her kids - Hazel, four, and Violet, two - can finally watch a movie she is in when 'Mary Poppins Returns' is released later this year but admits she is worried they might "reject her version altogether" as they are big fans of Julie Andrews, who plays Mary Poppins in the original 1964 movie.

She said: "It's about time I did something that is kid-friendly for them. They can't exactly see 'Girl on the Train' and 'Sicario' is maybe not quite appropriate. But they are huge fans of Julie Andrews so they will probably just reject my version altogether!"

However, Emily isn't quite sure how it will go as Hazel previously "melted down" when she saw her mother on screen for the very first time.

She added to the Daily Mirror newspaper: "My oldest one saw a clip of one film I was in before she melted down and was like, 'I don't want to see you in the movie!'"

Meanwhile, Emily previously admitted she "would pay" to make another 'Mary Poppins' movie and has hinted there's the possibility for her to take on the iconic role again in the future.

She said: "Oh, I would pay Rob [Marshall, director] to do it again with me. Yeah, I would. Definitely. More stories left to tell."

Whilst Rob added: "I do know that there's a lot of material there and it's very rich with all kinds of adventures and ideas. It's certainly ripe for the picking."