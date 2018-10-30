Lilla Fleischman as MATILDA and Nompumelelo Mayiyane as Mrs Phelps. Picture: Christiaan Kotze

Bullying is not something that we can take lightly and it can occur in any environment, but when it happens at home, it can break even the toughest cookie.



But not the resilient 5-year-old Matilda Wormwood, who finds her escape through her love of books and storytelling.





The excitement that filled The Teatro theatre at Montecasino on Sunday, October 21, was palpable as the stage came to life with glowing letters that lit up what looked like a huge library full of books.





Matilda The Musical, which runs until December 2, centres on a fiery young girl with the gift of telekinesis whose passion for reading helps her overcome family and school hurdles.





With a father who calls her names and a mother who cares only about her looks, at school she has to face another bully, Miss Trunchbull the headmistress, who believes that one must use the rod to discipline a child.

Ryan De Villiers as Miss Trunchbull and Kitty Harris as MATILDA. Picture: Christiaan Kotze

Any 5-year-old would be frantic, but Matilda soldiers on.





Miss Trunchbull is so cruel, she sends the children to the “Chokey”, a room with spikes, woods and nails the children have to dodge. She refers to the children as maggots.

Miss Trunchbull – Ryan De Villers – and the maggots of Crunchem Hall. Picture: Christiaan Kotze





Even teacher Miss Honey is a victim of Miss Trunchbull’s bullying.

Bethany Dickson as Miss Honey and Ryan De Villiers as Miss Trunchbull. Picture: Christiaan Kotze

The narrative illustrates the power of the mind. Through words and her imagination, Matilda brings stories to life.





The first grader finds solace in the library and for a change someone – Mrs Phelps, the librarian – always looks forward to her storytelling and is intrigued by her tales.





Kitty Harris as MATILDA. Picture: Christiaan Kotze





The youngster takes centre stage as she enacts her parts and Mrs Phelps listens closely, always hoping for a happy ending.





While fighting her own battle with parents who don’t care much about her well-being, she finds a hero in Miss Honey, who is also fighting her own demons.





The musical takes the audience through the experiences of this precocious little girl who eventually manages to help Miss Honey reclaim her life and restore her birthright.





The duo creates an incredible bond and both their destinies take an unexpected turn.

Bethany Dickson as Miss Honey and Lilla Fleischman as MATILDA. Picture: Christiaan Kotze





The auditorium was full to the brim, with the audiences cheering and giving standing ovations every so often.





For a live show that features children, the show went off with few or no hiccups.





From the school with its desks, chairs, chalkboards and swings, to the flawless dance moves and singing, Matilda The Musical is a must-see for

the whole family.





Matilda The Musical is at The Teatro Montecasino. For more information on ticket prices and show times, visit Montecasino. For more information on ticket prices and show times, visit www.computicket.co.za



