Robert Pattinson is in negotiations to play Batman in Matt Reeves' upcoming superhero film. The film titled "The Batman" is slated to release in June 2021.
While sources say it's not yet a done deal, Pattinson is the top choice. DC fans have since taken to social media to weigh in on the British actor, who shot to fame for his role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight Saga franchise, playing the Dark Knight.
The news has drawn a mixed reaction with some endorsing Reeves' choice, while others claim it would be devastating to the franchise and expressed themselves with a series of memes.
One user wrote: "If you asked me 10 years ago if I would be defending Robert Pattinson's abilities as an actor, I'd say you're crazy.But guys, he actually is. Good Time is one of my favorite movies of the decade. He's so. F*cking. Great. In it. Give it a chance. The dude has chops."
If you asked me 10 years ago if I would be defending Robert Pattinson's abilities as an actor, I'd say you're crazy.— dillon (@DillonM_81) May 17, 2019
But guys, he actually is. Good Time is one of my favorite movies of the decade. He's so. Fucking. Great. In it.
Give it a chance. The dude has chops. pic.twitter.com/PtHykAm1hw
So Robert Pattinson's set to play the new Batman. Let's see how that goes. For now, the ultimate Batman for me is Christian Bale still. Heath Ledger, of course, remains the undisputed, most consummate actor to have ever played the Joker role. Ever. #Batman pic.twitter.com/vnI9r6vfjz— 7 (@anothergino) May 17, 2019
Michael Keaton played the titular character in 1989's 'Batman' - which was directed by Tim Burton - and Val Kilmer and George Clooney have also taken on the role, in 'Batman Forever' and 'Batman & Robin' respectively.
What's more, Christian Bale played the character in Christopher Nolan's trilogy, "Batman Begins," "The Dark Knight" and "The Dark Knight Rises".
Robert Pattinson is gonna be the new batman ? pic.twitter.com/iZhI9p1X90— katie || 15 days (@lrhpink) May 17, 2019
Robert Pattinson is an incredibly talented actor and is more than just his role from Twilight. Here are some Pattinson films that everyone should see:— Walt (@UberKryptonian) May 17, 2019
-The Lost City Of Z
-Good Time
-High Life
-Cosmopolis pic.twitter.com/mRm8zDX0q1
WB: Robert Pattinson will be playing the new Batman— Juan Yanez (@TherealJyanez6) May 17, 2019
Marvel Fans: pic.twitter.com/rMPBIEXJK4
Robert Pattinson as Batman is phenomenal casting. One of the hardest working actors today. If you've written him off, please watch Good Time and come back to me. pic.twitter.com/ystyLrIuYM— Liam De Brùn (@liamjoeireland) May 17, 2019
Write it down, this will end up much like Ledger’s casting. It’ll be met with a lot of skepticism and then he’ll knock it out of the park. He’ll be the perfect young Bruce/Batman. Let’s hope Reeves’ script does Pattinson’s acting skills justice. https://t.co/NZ7Efs9B9l— The Consigliere (@FSUEsquire) May 17, 2019
DC & Warner Bros :— Widas 🐊 (@WidasSatyo) May 17, 2019
Twilight star Robert Pattinson will play the role as the next Batman.
Marvel fans : pic.twitter.com/9kBFcrSrCQ