Robert Pattinson. (Martin Valentin Menke/A24 Films via AP)

Robert Pattinson is in negotiations to play Batman in Matt Reeves' upcoming superhero film. The film titled "The Batman" is slated to release in June 2021. While sources say it's not yet a done deal, Pattinson is the top choice. DC fans have since taken to social media to weigh in on the British actor, who shot to fame for his role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight Saga franchise, playing the Dark Knight.

The news has drawn a mixed reaction with some endorsing Reeves' choice, while others claim it would be devastating to the franchise and expressed themselves with a series of memes.

One user wrote: "If you asked me 10 years ago if I would be defending Robert Pattinson's abilities as an actor, I'd say you're crazy.

But guys, he actually is. Good Time is one of my favorite movies of the decade. He's so. F*cking. Great. In it. Give it a chance. The dude has chops."