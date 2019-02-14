The first teaser trailer for Disney's much-anticipated "Frozen 2" was unveiled on Wednesday and fans are already going gaga with theories, memes and fan art.
Disney, however, aren't giving much away about the plot in the two-minute trailer, ahead of the film, which will be released in November.
Disney announced in 2015 that there will be a sequel to 2013's "Frozen," which became the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.
Since its release, the trailer has already garnered over 10 million views.
See reactions and fan art below.
Sorry guys😂 #Frozen2 #meme pic.twitter.com/BOTNDBafWr— c'est la vie (@cestlav86138504) February 13, 2019
I’m saying this now. these two characters, I’m assuming they’re Parents when they were younger #Frozen2 #Frozen2theory pic.twitter.com/E4DsCgJlZa— 🌿🌙✨ (@nightsorcery) February 14, 2019
I can't unsee it. Same energy.#Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/NdhXjBhqym— Alyss-Kelly ~KH HYPE~ (@Alyss_Rabbit) February 13, 2019
frozen is amazing, always stanned, never dissed #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/vXD1rFiK3S— polarbabe🐣 (@polar_biscuit) February 14, 2019
I’m spazzing . FROZEN 2 !! O my gosh I can’t wait !!! 😩😩🥶🥶 #FrozenII #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/XGPDYXQ0Lu— Kö’šš World 💛✨ (@Akkustomed) February 14, 2019
The queen is back ❄️🌊 #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/oCVQPMT4tS— Alice X. Zhang (@alicexz) February 14, 2019
Can't wait til Elsa stops Anna from joining orochimaru #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/YcoQLou0Zg— commissions are now closed (@redandblacktac) February 14, 2019
We got ourselves an air bender!.?— ღ (@annarivas_0) February 14, 2019
(Where are the earth, water & fires ones? Lol) #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/3I7qvKpxzS
I'M SO EXCITED. #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/O1wJRXJS3i— 🌸xy ✨ @commissions open🌸 (@xylavie) February 14, 2019