'Frozen 2'. Picture: Disney

The first teaser trailer for Disney's much-anticipated "Frozen 2" was unveiled on Wednesday and fans are already going gaga with theories, memes and fan art. Disney, however, aren't giving much away about the plot in the two-minute trailer, ahead of the film, which will be released in November.

Disney announced in 2015 that there will be a sequel to 2013's "Frozen," which became the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

Since its release, the trailer has already garnered over 10 million views.

See reactions and fan art below.

Can't wait til Elsa stops Anna from joining orochimaru #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/YcoQLou0Zg — commissions are now closed (@redandblacktac) February 14, 2019

We got ourselves an air bender!.?

(Where are the earth, water & fires ones? Lol) #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/3I7qvKpxzS — ღ (@annarivas_0) February 14, 2019



