George Clooney told Ben Affleck not to take on the role of Batman, because he'd had a bad experience with the poorly received 'Batman & Robin'.



The 58-year-old actor has admitted he tried to convince Ben not to accept the offer of playing the Caped Crusader in 2016's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', because he had a bad experience with the role in 1997's poorly received 'Batman & Robin'.





George said: "I actually did talk to him about it. I said, 'Don't do it.' It was only from my experience, which is, you know ... He did great, though."





The Hollywood heavyweight went on to explain his issues with his own appearance in 'Batman & Robin', saying that whilst he knows he "wasn't good in it", he doesn't understand who he "took all the heat".





Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter's 'Awards Chatter' podcast, he added: "[Arnold] Schwarzenegger was paid, I think, $25 million for that, which was like 20 times more than I was paid for it, and, you know, we never even worked together! We worked together one day. But I took all the heat. Now, fair deal - I was playing Batman and I wasn't good in it, and it wasn't a good film.





"But what I learned from that failure was, I had to rethink how I was working. Because now I wasn't just an actor getting a role - I was being held responsible for the film itself."





Ben, meanwhile, went on to play The Dark Knight and his alter-ego Bruce Wayne in 2017's 'Justice League' and had a cameo the villain-led blockbuster 'Suicide Squad', before quitting the role.





The 46-year-old actor had initially been attached to both star in and direct 'The Batman', but opted to step down from his role behind the camera in 2017.



