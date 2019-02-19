Gwyneth Paltrow. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Gwyneth Paltrow is planning to quit making Marvel films. The 46-year-old actress - who portrayed Pepper Potts in 'The Iron Man' and 'The Avengers' films - has revealed she wants to quit the series because she thinks she is a "bit old to be in a suit" now she is in her mid-40s.

Speaking about her plans to leave the Marvel films, Gwyneth told Variety: "I mean, I'm a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point.

"I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with ['Iron Man' director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first 'Iron Man' and then to watch how important it has become to the fans."

The Hollywood star won the Oscar for Best Actress in 1999 for her performance in 'Shakespeare in Love'.

But Gwyneth has admitted she initially turned down the role because she was in the midst of a break-up from Brad Pitt when she was given the script.

She shared: "The movie had many iterations. Julia Roberts was going to do it for a long time, and then that version fell apart. It ended up in Miramax, and I was the first person they offered it to ... I was in the middle of a terrible break-up [with Brad Pitt] and the idea of going to England and being far from home just seemed ... I didn't even read it.

"I was just like, 'I can't read anything right now. I'm having a really hard time.'"