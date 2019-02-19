Henry Golding. Picture: Bang Showbiz

"Crazy Rich Asians" star Henry Golding has maintained silence amidst speculations that he is replacing actor Daniel Craig as James Bond in "Bond 26". When tmz.com spoke to Golding about the buzz, he said: "I couldn't possibly say anything about that."

Golding is a British-Malaysian actor, model and television host who has been a presenter on BBC's "The Travel Show" since 2014. He is best known for his role as Nick Young in "Crazy Rich Asians" and Sean Townsend in Paul Feig's thriller "A Simple Favor".

Earlier, it was reported that current Bond star Craig will not be a part of "Bond 26", due to which rumours started that actors like Idris Elba or Golding may step into Craig's shoes. Craig is a part of "Bond 25", set to premiere next year.

MGM recently announced.that "Bond 25"'s release has been pushed back - again.

The spy movie was originally due to be released on February 14, 2020, but it has now been postponed until April 8, 2020.