Actor Hugh Jackman arrives for the international premiere of The Front Runner at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto. Picture: Reuters

Hugh Jackman has confessed he never read an X-Men comic and didn't even know what a Wolverine was before he was cast in the iconic role. The 50-year-old actor played the iconic comic book character for 17 years, with his first outing in 2000, and he admits he "embarrassingly" didn't know what a wolverine was.

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he said: "Embarrassingly, I didn't know what a wolverine was ... And I presumed it was a made-up name for the comic book. I'd never read an X-Men comic. I'd never seen a wolverine ... So I presumed it was a wolf."

Meanwhile, Hugh - who had to bulk-up to portray Wolverine - previously admitted he had "never" lifted any weights before filming 'X-Men'.

Speaking about his work-out regime, he said: "Before 'X-Men' I'd never lifted a weight in my life. I used to work at a gym and I'd make fun of all the guys in the weight room. I thought the way they'd look in the mirror for two hours a day was ridiculous."

And Hugh"didn't compromise on anything" when making 'Logan'.

He explained: "There is not a frame of this film where I can say I didn't put everything into it. I couldn't have made this film if I didn't make the decision within myself that this was the last one. I just didn't compromise on anything. I was a pain to a lot of people, because I don't get another shot at this. This is a character I love. I owe my career to this character."