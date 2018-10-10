Director James Gunn on Tuesday confirmed that Gunn will write the script to the studio’s next “Suicide Squad” instalment. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

James Gunn has the backing of David Ayer following reports he is set to take over for 'Suicide Squad 2', with claims he could change the cast and tone of the movie. The 50-year-old filmmaker has praised Warner Bros. for the "brave and smart" decision to potentially place the former 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director - who was fired from Disney earlier this year over controversial past tweets - at the helm of the DC sequel.

According to reports, the project could see Gunn write and potentially direct the movie, and there's a chance he could put his own spin on it in terms of style, tone and even cast.

Asked for his thoughts about the possibility of the film's universe being re-written, Ayer tweeted: "I think it's an incredibly brave and smart move by the studio. James is the right man for the job!"

Ayer previously revealed he wanted the Joker - played by Jared Leto - to be the main villain in the original 2016 blockbuster.

The DC Extended Universe movie also starred Will Smith as Deadshot and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, and although the film saw the gang of antiheroes go against the Enchantress (Cara Delevingne), he wished Batman's arch nemesis had been "the main bad guy" for the mercenary squad to battle.

He posted on Twitter: "Believe me. I agonize over this. Yes. Joke should have been main bad guy. (sic)"

Although a sequel is in the works, Ayer stepped away from the movie to focus on 'Gotham City Sirens' but admitted he could have done things "a little different" to make the first film even more of a success than it was at the box office.

He continued: "Yeah it was a big fun silly movie. It could have been a bigger success had I done it a little different. But it did great and made an impression. (sic)"