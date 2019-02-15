Jason Momoa. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Jason Momoa is in talks to join the 'Dune' reboot, which already features a star-studded cast including Timothee Chalamet, Dave Bautista, and Josh Brolin.



The 39-year-old actor is reportedly in negotiations to join the ever-growing cast of 'Dune', the upcoming adaptation of the sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert that is being directed by Denis Villeneuve.





'Dune' - which is considered a sci-fi literary classic - tells the complex story of a fallen noble family's attempt to control a desert planet named Arrakis and its export, a rare drug called melange.





According to The Hollywood Reporter, if Momoa signs a deal, he'll take on the role of Duncan Idaho, the swordsmaster who is fiercely loyal to the Atreides family, who was played by Richard Jordan in David Lynch's 1984 movie.





The character became a fan favourite, and ended up appearing in all of Herbert's original novels.





Momoa's possible attachment to the movie comes as Josh Brolin was recently added to the call sheet, in the role of Gurney Halleck, who was previously played by Sir Patrick Stewart.





The all-star cast of the production also includes Timothee Chalamet as the lead character, Paul Atreides, as well as Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.





Zendaya and Oscar Isaac are also in talks for roles.





The project is being created by Legendary Entertainment, and Villeneuve will produce alongside Mary Parent and Cale Boyter.





Villeneuve also wrote the script for the flick with the help of Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts.





Legendary acquired the film and TV rights in 2016 after signing a deal with Herbert's estate for his iconic tome.





Villeneuve previously admitted 'Dune' is his "dream project" as he was obsessed with the original film growing up.



