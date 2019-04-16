Jennifer Lopez. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed the release date for 'Hustlers', which will hit cinema screens on September 13.



The 49-year-old singer and actress is both producing and starring in the upcoming drama film, which is based on 'The Hustlers at Scores' by Jessica Pressler, and follows the story of a group of former strip club employees who devise a scheme to steal tens of thousands of dollars from their wealthy Wall Street clients.





And now, Jennifer - who produces alongside Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Adam McKay - has revealed the flick will hit cinema screens later this year, on September 13.





Posting a video of herself on set inside luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman on Twitter, she said: "I have a secret. The release date for 'Hustlers' has just been set for September 13. We're coming to a theatre near you. Look out for all of us!"





She then captioned the clip: "Thass right SEPTEMBER 13. @hustlersmovie coming to a theater near you. #BergdorfDelirium (sic)"





'Hustlers' sees Jennifer star alongside rapper Cardi B, as well as Keke Palmer, Constance Wu, and Lili Reinhart.





The movie is being directed by Lorene Scafaria, who also wrote the script using the New York magazine article penned by Jessica Pressler in 2015.





Full plot details are being kept under wraps but it will be set in the late 2000s in New York, and will detail the wake of the financial crisis and the toll it took on the livelihood of the dancers who relied on Wall Street clientele.





Jennifer is set to play a character named Ramona, a former stripper and the ringleader of the group of ambitious women who take their plans of getting their full cut too far.



