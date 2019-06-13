John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Picture: Reuters

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are being eyed for Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' reboot. The 39-year-old actor and his wife Emily, 36, are being considered to play Reed Richards and Sue Storm in the forthcoming remake of the 2005 superhero film based on the Marvel Comics team of the same name, according to We Got This Covered.

John would portray Mister Fantastic, whilst Emily would play Invisible Woman, the wife of Richards who was the first female superhero created by Marvel during the Silver Age of Comics.

Although the pair are being eyed to star in the film, the couple are reportedly two of "many actors" being considered at this "early, early stage".

The couple previously starred alongside each other in the 2018 horror flick 'A Quiet Place' - the first time they had appeared on screen together - and are currently working on a follow up to the film, which is scheduled for release in May 2020.

Emily will return in her role as Evelyn Abbott with Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, back as her children.

The movie follows the family in a post-apocalyptic world that has been taken over by blind monsters with an acute sense of hearing.

John, 39, previously claimed that he never intended to make a sequel and was "mind-tricked" into writing his idea for the next movie.

He said: "I'll be honest with you: I really didn't want to do the sequel. It was never built to launch sequels, which we all knew, and the studio knew too. But also, I'm a realist. I know that when you have a success like this, everyone wants to make another one. I told them to go find another filmmaker and writer, and they said, 'But don't you have an idea?' I said, 'Yeah, I have a tiny idea,' so they said, 'OK, while we're talking to other people, keep thinking about it'. They basically mind-tricked me into wanting to write it."