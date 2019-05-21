This image released by Lionsgate shows Keanu Reeves in a scene from "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum." (Niko Tavernise/Lionsgate via AP)

Hot on the heels of the release of the third instalment in the neo-noir action thriller film franchise, "John Wick," Lionsgate announced on Monday that it has scheduled "John Wick 4" for a 2021 release. The studio made the announcement via a message to fans: "You have served. You will be of service. 'John Wick: Chapter 4' is coming - May 21, 2021."

"John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum", sees Keanu Reeves return as a former hitman on the run from assassins.

In the movie, Reeves' character returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin's guild, the High Table, John Wick is ex-communicado, but the world's most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.

#JohnWick3 is the #1 Movie in the world. See what everyone is raving about. https://t.co/Q5hjL3Hg2f pic.twitter.com/R9OnvsU0xl — John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (@JohnWickMovie) May 20, 2019

"John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" has already dethroned "Avengers: Endgame". The film, which also stars Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick., grossed an estimated $57 million in its opening weekend. Not only did it far exceed expectations, it's a franchise best that nearly doubled the opening of the second film, which itself doubled the opening of the first film from 2014.