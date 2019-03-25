Josh Brolin arrives at the 2018 Stand Up To Cancer event at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica airport on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif. Picture: AP

Josh Brolin - who will play Gurney Halleck, weapons master for House Atreides in 'Dune' - has shared a shirtless picture of himself training for the role along with his gym injuries.



The 51-year-old actor will play Gurney Halleck, weapons master for House Atreides, who teaches young Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) how to fight in the new adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed 1965 sci-fi novel, and has posted a photo of himself displaying the wear and tear on his body from his workouts along with a quote from the novel's author.





On Instagram, he wrote: "What has mood to do with it? You fight when the necessity arises - no matter the mood! Mood's a thing for cattle or making love or playing the baliset. It's not for fighting." Frank Herbert, Dune (sic)"

Josh - who stars as the villainous Thanos in Marvel's 'Avengers' franchise - appeared to have gained some bruises and scratches on his arm as he trains for the film which has been given a November 20 release date by Warner Bros.





'Dune' tells the complex story of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard) and his nephew Glossu 'Beast' Rabban (Dave Bautista), whose family once ruled Arrakis, as they try to reclaim control of the desert planet from the House Atreides and the control of production of the drug melange - also known as "the spice" - which extends life, improves health and can give people limited precognition as well as being vital to faster than the speed of light space travel making it the most sought after commodity in the universe.





As well as featuring Timothee as Paul, the all-star cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem and Jason Momoa among others.





The project is being created by Legendary Entertainment, and will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who will also produce alongside Mary Parent and Cale Boyter.





Villeneuve also wrote the script from the original book with the help of Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts.





Legendary acquired the film and TV rights in 2016 after signing a deal with Herbert's estate for his iconic tome.



