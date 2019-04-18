The long-awaited sequel to "Keeping Up with the Kandasamys" is here and it lives up to expectations. That’s the feedback from fans fortunate enough to have attended the premiere screenings around the country. Given that sequels are not a common practice where South African movies are concerned – unless it’s a Leon Schuster offering, of course – this is a big deal.

As with the first movie, which made a killing at the box office, this one celebrates the richness of Indian culture. Comedy is par for the course; some of it is nuanced… but South African audiences will enjoy it nonetheless.

After all, planning a wedding with families having opposing views on how thing are to be executed is a problem that transcends cultural divides. We all experience that kind of drama, or know someone who has.

The movie is set in KwaZulu-Natal. The scenes showcase some of the wonderful tourist spots in the city – a brilliant incentive to visit.

Now let’s get to the story.

The first movie revolved around the romance of neighbours Jodi (Mishqah Parthiephal) and Prishen (Madhushan Singh).

The only problem was their mothers’ complete dislike of each other, putting a strain on their relationship. Thankfully, the differences between Jennifer and

Shanti – BFFs when they were much younger – were finally put aside.

The second movie centres on the wedding preparations. And these spell disaster from the get-go.

The mothers have different ideas on how everything should be done, from decorations to catering.

As far as Jennifer is concerned, “The Kandasamys don’t do small.”

Chaos erupts as the mothers go to great lengths to sabotage the wedding, albeit for different reasons.

Jennifer thinks Jodi is making the same mistake as she did by marrying too young instead of pursuing her career. Shanti, a mollycoddler of

note, is finding it difficult to let go of her son. Of course, you will have to watch the movie to find out how it ends.

As someone who didn’t catch the first movie, I was hesitant about attending the premiere. In hindsight, it was unnecessary.

I thoroughly enjoyed the movie. Okay, I might not have got all the jokes, but I caught most of them.

And, Aya, Jennifer’s mother-in-law played by Bassa, is a hoot. She has some of the best punchlines.

Her character also has a dark secret, which of course comes out eventually.

And her tit-for-tat interactions with Jennifer are something many wives will relate to. The director said: “This is for all the mothers, all over

the world.”

It’s a feel-good, fun and heartwarming family rom-com – and mothers will get that additional “aha” kick out of it.

"Kandasamys: The Wedding" opens Friday, April 18, in theatres nationwide.

IOL