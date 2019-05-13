Nebula (Karen Gillan). Picture: Marvel Studios 2018

Karen Gillan thinks it would be "hilarious" to see "drunk Thor" join the 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' franchise as a permanent member.



'Avengers: Endgame' saw Chris Hemsworth's Thor overweight and constantly drunk throughout the movie after falling into a depressive slump following Thanos' victory in 'Avengers: Infinity War'.





The ending of the film teased that the Asgardian god of thunder maybe joining the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' squad, led by Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, after his stint with the crew in 'Infinity War'.





The 31-year-old actress - who plays Nebula in the MCU films - is very much on board for Chris to become part of the franchise and thinks it would be "hilarious" to see Thor have "some sort of captain rivalry" with Star-Lord.





Asked whether she wanted Thor to join 'Guardians of the Galaxy' as a permanent member, she told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: "Yes. I think that would be hilarious to see Thor and Star-Lord in some sort of captain rivalry. I think drunk Thor would fit in more though."





Karen has also admitted she was "so happy" when she discovered director James Gunn had been re-hired after he was fired by Disney following a series of controversial tweets which resurfaced.





The former 'Doctor Who' star insists it is the correct decision as it just "wouldn't be the same movie" without him.





She said: "I was so happy because it truly feels like we're part of this little family on 'Guardians'. And to have your leader ripped away from you is a really weird feeling. I feel that it wouldn't be the same type of 'Guardians' movie without him. So much of it is his personality.





"The sense of humour, his taste in music, the characters - there's so much of him in there, so that would have been quite a strange sensation to make it without him. We were just so happy when he came back. It feels like everything's as it should be now."



