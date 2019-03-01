James Gunn. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Kevin Feige has confirmed that 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' will use James Gunn's script. The President of Marvel Studios has revealed the film will be based on the story created by 52-year-old Gunn, who wrote and directed the first two films in the Marvel sci-fi series before he was fired by Disney following the emergence of old offensive Twitter posts in which he joked about paedophilia, homophobia and rape.

The third instalment of the 'Guardians' trilogy was originally intended to start production in early 2019 however the 45-year-old producer has revealed that other than knowing they will use Gunn's script he doesn't know when filming will begin because Marvel has been "focusing on other projects".

Speaking to Collider, Feige said: "I mean, when it was pushed back, it was pushed back. Meaning the release date, because it's not coming out - although we've never announced a release date actually - but it was gonna happen sooner rather than later, initially of course.

"Outside of knowing that we're gonna use [James Gunn's] draft, [we have] been focusing on other projects."

It is known that Adam McKay has held talks about directing the next film, however, he hasn't said whether he will take on the job or not.

The 'Anchorman' director said: "We've talked a little bit. We're always kind of talking. I think Feige is just the greatest and I think what they're doing is amazing."

McKay has also admitted his dream Marvel project would be to make a standalone Silver Surfer movie.

He previously said: "Silver Surfer is the one I want to do, man.

"I would do anything to do Silver Surfer, because visually that would just be ... you could do what the Wachowskis did with 'Speed Racer' with The Silver Surfer. At the same time, there's a great emotional story in there, where the guy has to make the choice to save his planet."