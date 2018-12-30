This image released by Marvel Studios shows, front row from left, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson and Sebastian Stan in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War." Picture: AP

President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige admits the success of the company's films feels "surreal". The 45-year-old President of Marvel Studios has masterminded the success of the money-spinning superhero movies, but he's confessed that a decade ago, he couldn't have envisioned the popularity of the films.

Speaking to the 'Playback with Kris Tapley' podcast, Kevin shared: "It's surreal.

"In one way it's incredibly satisfying. In the other way it's nearly unbelievable from where we started. There were days when I wasn't sure we would be able to get 'Iron Man' in theatres.

"There were days when I thought 'Avengers' was a pipe dream. And there were days after 'Avengers' where I thought, 'Well, where do we go?'"

Disney's acquisition of Fox means that flagship titles and characters like the 'X-Men' are now under Disney/Marvel's control.

Asked whether he's given the go-ahead to start developing stories based on Fox's current Marvel properties, Kevin explained: "No, not yet, but we've been told it's looking very, very good and could happen in the first six months of next year.

"The notion of the characters that had previously been under a Fox agreement coming back is great. It's nice when a company that created all these characters can have access to all those characters. It's unusual not to; Marvel's been in a unique position to not have access to those characters for a long time.

"But in terms of actually thinking about it and actually planning things, we haven't started that yet."