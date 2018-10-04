Kevin Hart, a cast member, producer and co-writer of 'Night School' poses at the premiere of the film, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Kevin Hart has confirmed the 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' sequel will start filming early next year. The 39-year-old actor has revealed he will be working on the follow-up to the 2017 comedy blockbuster - which also starred Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Jack Black and Karen Gillan - in January 2019 as they look to continue its success.

He told Variety: "We start shooting at the end of January. We almost made a billion dollars with the first one, so to have the opportunity to repeat that same level of success is beyond exciting.

"To get that whole crew back is exciting. I'm pumped up about it."

Last year's movie was a sequel to Robin Williams' original 1995 classic, and director Jake Kasdan has admitted part of the challenge of creating 'Jumanji 3' would be figuring out where to take the story in order to make it special.

He previously said: "Part of the challenge of figuring out how [the emotional centre of the film] continues is to keep that alive in ways that feel earned ... like a true kind of continuation in this story."

In addition to Jake returning to direct, 'Welcome to the Jungle' screenwriters Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner are also on board to pen the screenplay for the third movie.

The original 1995 'Jumanji' was directed by Joe Johnston and starred the late Robin Williams as Alan Parrish, a man who had been trapped inside the titular board game for decades and is freed by two siblings when they decide to take on the magical jungle-themed game for themselves.

In 2017's version, the board game has been updated to a video game, and when a group of teenagers become trapped inside as the game's characters, they must escape and return home without losing all of their lives.