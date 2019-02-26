Khanyi Mbau’s latest film 'Red Room' is finally here. Mbau who doubles as a lead and co-producer in the new local, thriller, set to hit Mzansi cinemas on Friday, March 8.



At the movie premiere held at Monte Casino Grande Cine last night, Mbau dazzled in a black and white dress with a touch of floral print on the bodice and trail. The local star thanked her family especially her father for his continuous support.





"I would like to thank my dad, for someone that always said to me’ what are you going to be one day, dad this is it, this is what I always wanted to be daddy," said Mbau.





Mbau also touched on her first experience as a producer and how much the film means to her: “This movie is very close to my heart...beyond just being an actress, I was given the experience to understand what producing is, to learn more than just waking up, learning my lines, and pitching on stage with clean nails and good hair, so I want you to take this away, and understand that this is a project of love, it ours for two years but now it belongs to you, it’s ours,” said Mbau.





Mbau portrays a rich wife of Jozi, Zama Marawa, who lives a lavish lifestyle until her rich husband dies and she finds herself destitute.





Zama’s husband’s untimely death comes when she is pregnant and she finds herself fighting not just for her own survival but the survival of her baby.





Mbau delivering an endearing performance alongside her co-stars Pakamisa Zwedala, Nick Soul, Francois Jacobs, Charlie Bouguenon and Cici Twala.

Produced by Sandman Productions, Dev Maharaj, Mohamed Cassim, Kisten, Meera Maharaj, and Khanyi Mbau Red Room officially opens on March 8 at cinemas nationwide.





Mbau's brother, reality TV star LaSizwe, Mbau's boyfriend Tebogo Lerole, Metro FM's presenter Masechaba Ndlovu, 'The Queen' actress Rami Chuene, singer Donald and Isithembiso's Lemogang Tsipa were also among the guests.



