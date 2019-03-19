Lupita Nyong'o in 'Us'. Picture: Universal Studios

Lupita Nyong'o "loved how unremarkable" it was that the lead characters in Jordan Peele's psychological horror 'Us' are a typical African-American family. The 36-year-old actress "loved how unremarkable" it was that the lead characters in the psychological horror were an African-American middle class family and the fact that their ethnicity was irrelevant to the film's plot.

Speaking to Sky News, she said: "I loved how unremarkable it was that they were black, because I often feel quite unremarkable, I don't live my life always considering the colour of my skin and it was nice to have that.

"A family that we could project our own understanding of a family on to no matter what colour our skin is, and that the paradigms to which they were navigating this particular monster had nothing to do with the colour of their skin. Yeah, that's refreshing."

The 'Black Panther' star - who is of Kenyan descent - knows that Jordan wants to make movies focused on black lead characters and she respects what he did with 'Get Out' and now with 'Us'.

She said: "I was like, 'Wow, it's about time!' "

The film follows Adelaide Wilson (Lupita) and her husband Gabe Wilson (Winston Duke) as they travel to stay at the beachfront home where Adelaide grew up as a child only to be terrorised by a family of doppelgangers.

Lupita has confessed that she felt "pressure" appearing in Peele's latest horror romp following the success of his 2017 horror hit 'Get Out'.

Speaking to Vogue, she said: "Of course it dawned on me that I'm going to be the lead in [Jordan Peele's] sophomore film - all eyes are on him; his eyes are on me.

"There's a level of pressure that I experienced. I had a reverence for him, and I realised that reverence kills creativity. I had to work my way out of that to a place of respect so that I could respect myself enough to offer my talent and trust myself enough to contribute to his vision, rather than being dwarfed by it."