'Wonder Woman 1984' isn't a conventional sequel, according to veteran producer Charles Roven. The much-anticipated film follows 2017's 'Wonder Woman' - which stars Gal Gadot as the titular character - and veteran producer Charles Roven has explained how the new movie is being approached by the studio.

He told Vulture: "[Director Patty Jenkins] was just determined that this movie should be the next iteration of Wonder Woman but not a sequel. And she's definitely delivering on that.

"It's a completely different time frame and you'll get a sense of what Diana/Wonder Woman had been doing in the intervening years. But it's a completely different story that we're telling.

"Even though it'll have a lot of the same emotional things, a lot of humour, a lot of brave action. Tugs at the heart strings as well."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Patty revealed she had no plans to helm a DC team movie in the near future.

She said: "The 'Justice League' movie, I find those movies to be extremely challenging. I think they are fantastic when they are well done.

"But taking on all of those characters at the same time in the timeline ... I sort of hope that we don't do a 'Justice League' movie for a little while because I'm excited to see all of their movies. I want to see 'Aquaman 2', I want to see 'Flash'."