Angelina Jolie is the star "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil". Picture: Walt Disney Studios/ Twitter

Actress Angelina Jolie's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" will hit the theatres on October 18, 2019. The announcement was made on Wednesday by Walt Disney Studios. The fantasy adventure had previously been slated to debut on May 29, 2020, reports variety.com.

The new date pits "Maleficent: 2" against an untitled film from horror-maker Blumhouse. It will also have to contend with the second weekends of "The Adams Family", the adaptation of Donna Tartt's "The Goldfinch", "Zombieland 2" and "Gemini Man", a futuristic thriller that unites Will Smith and Ang Lee.

If it had opened on its original date in May, "Maleficent: 2" would have been facing off against the sophomore weekends of "Fast & Furious 9" and "The Spongebob Movie."

In the film, Jolie reprises her role as the villainous enchantress Maleficent.

The cast also includes Elle Fanning, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville, who appeared in the first instalment, as well as franchise newcomers Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Skrein, Harris Dickinson and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

IANS