Mark Ruffalo arrives at the world premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Mark Ruffalo revealed that he filmed a death scene for 'Avengers: Infinity War' and didn't know whether he would survive until he watched the movie.



'Avengers: Endgame' hits the big screen this month after 'Infinity War' saw half the heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned to dust - including favorites such as Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury - while all the original 'Avengers' characters remained safe, but the 50-year-old actor didn't know his own fate after shooting two different endings for his alter ego.





Speaking to Yahoo, he said: "I didn't know until I saw the movie. For one take, I did disappear, and then the other one I didn't."





'Avengers: Endgame' will be released Thursday, April 25 and the film's directors Anthony and Joe Russo previously teased the picture would be the "conclusion of the grandest experiment in movie history".





The acclaimed directing duo boasted that the highly-anticipated flick, which wraps up the third phase of the MCU, was a "unique opportunity" as filmmakers to "wrap up 11 different franchises".





Joe said: "We knew it was gonna be probably the conclusion of the grandest experiment in movie history which is the Marvel Cinematic Universe.





"There's people all over the world who are so connected to these characters and they've spent so much of their time and their thought and their energy you know going on this journey for 11 years.





"It felt like a really, really unique opportunity as a storyteller to tell a story wrapping up you know 11 different franchises."





Although the future of the MCU appears to be bright - including reports surrounding movies like 'Black Widow', 'Black Panther 2' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' - Marvel's president Kevin Feige has admitted while the franchise will continue, he can't confirm any details yet.





Asked if Marvel Studios would attend San Diego Comic-Con in July, he explained: "I don't wanna be annoying, but I think it ... In a certain way, that is also sort of a post-'Endgame' spoiler. I will say all of the post Comic-Con, post Spider-Man: Far From Home stuff, we ... Here's an exclusive.



