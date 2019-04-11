James Gunn at the premiere of "Ant-Man and the Wasp" in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Kevin Feige insists "all is right with the world" now that James Gunn has been rehired to direct 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' and he has confirmed that the sequel will be released later than originally planned.



The Marvel Studios President confirmed that the latest instalment in the franchise - which was initially going to shoot in 2019 - is delighted that Gunn is back on board but the movie will arrive later than planned after the filmmaker was previously fired when a string of controversial old Twitter posts resurfaced in which Gunn made jokes about paedophilia, homophobia and rape.





But Feige is very happy that everyone has seen sense and got Gunn, 52, back.





Speaking to io9, Feige said: "I won't say specifically [when Guardians 3 is coming out] but I will say we're delaying when the film would have originally been. But thankfully [Gunn] is back and he's doing it and all is right with the world."





Feige, 45, isn't the only person who's pleased about the director's return as Zoe Saldana - who plays Gamora in the sci-fi series - previously admitted she was "very proud" of Disney executives for bringing Gunn back.





She said: "I was very proud of Disney and all of the executives there. They're sending a very strong message that, yes, accountability is important. It is a must. We're not going to surrender that moving forward. But when the opportunity presents itself where it's just the first step, redemption must be the second step."





Gunn was rehired last month and took to Twitter to share the news.



