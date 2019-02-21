Michael B. Jordan attends the 2019 Santa Barbara International Film Festival Cinema Vanguard Award on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Santa Barbara, Calif. Picture: AP

Michael B. Jordan's forthcoming movie 'The Silver Bear' will be helmed by Gerard McMurray. The 32-year-old actor is set to star in and produce Lionsgate's movie based on the books of the same name by Derek Haas, taking on the role of dangerous assassin Columbus.

McMurray - who is known for helming 2018 thriller 'The First Purge' - was a producer on Jordan's breakout movie 'Fruitvale Station' in 2013.

Frank Baldwin is penning the script and the 'Creed' star is producing through his own Outlier Society, whilst Haas is among a team of executive producers under Nickel City Pictures.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group's chairman, Joe Drake, commented: "'The Silver Bear' is the kind of story that needs to be experienced on the big screen and Michael is the perfect movie star to inhabit the skin of this dynamic character and take us into the cinematic world of Columbus.

"We're incredibly honoured that Michael and Nickel City chose Lionsgate to partner with in bringing this exciting property to life."

The suspense novel follows the tale of hitman Columbus who is tasked with killing presidential candidate Abe Man.

The tome is part one of three, which means there is the potential for the movie to become a franchise.

Meanwhile, Jordan signed up to play the Tom Clancy character John Clark in a forthcoming film series.

He was approached by Paramount to play the hero in two upcoming movies, with an origin story planned for an adaptation of 'Without Remorse' and a sequel centred on 'Rainbow Six'.

He is set to produce the project alongside Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec.

The studio spent years trying to get movie adaptations off the ground, with Ryan Reynolds and Chris McQuarrie having previously been linked to the project.

He's also signed up to produce the WWII movie 'The Liberators'.

Michael's schedule continues to grow after the Hollywood star admitted he wanted to spend more time behind the camera in the coming years.

He said previously: "For me, producing and creating opportunities and telling stories is something that I've always been fascinated with.

"To be able to have my own production company, be able to start telling more stories and get more on that side of things, it's important to me. So I'm not going to put a timeframe on it or whatever, but in the future for sure I'll spend more time producing and hopefully directing and telling stories.

"Then I'll pick my projects that I'm really passionate about, that I really want to do as far as getting in front of the camera and I'll do those as well. It's about trying to find a balance."