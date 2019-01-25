Picture: Twitter

The wait is finally over. "Matwetwe (The Wizard)," a film written and directed by the Kagiso Lediga with renowned DJ Black Coffee as the executive producer, premieres in South African cinemas on Friday, and Mzansi has already called for it to receive the same support that "Black Panther" did. Taking to Twitter, excited fans officially dubbed the weekend, hashtag MatwetwWeekend. One user wrote: "Remember the hype we had when black panther was released? Yes let's do this with #Matwetwe (sic)"

While another said: "#Matwetwe is an unmatched calibre of South African cinema that has never been experienced before. Watch it! It's an instant classic! So many people will relate to this film and be entertained by this amazing work of art. #Diprente killed it! (sic)"

"Matwetwe" is a coming-of-age adventure following Lefa (Sibusiso Khwinana) and Papi (Mashishi), best friends and recent high school graduates. Over the course of an action-packed New Year’s Eve in the iconic township of Atteridgeville, the boys try to score a huge deal, dodge a kingpin gangster and his violent minions, get the girl and ultimately save their lives in this hilarious escapade.

The film also addresses the politics of Albinism, tackling the myths, stereotypes and superstitions in our current climate.

