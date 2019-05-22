The cast of The Color Purple, under the direction of Janice Honeyman that won most of the awards at this year's Naledi Awards. Photo: Supplied
Sweeping the boards with seven Naledi Awards is the musical “The Color Purple”. “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”, follows with 3 awards. The brand new South African play “Shoes and Coups” gets the nod with 2 awards, as does the children’s theatre piece “Goggas”.

Founder and CEO of the Naledi Theatre Awards, Dawn Lindberg, on behalf of the Judges and Board of the Naledi's, congratulates all the winners, nominees and theatre practitioners for an exceptional year of entertainment and dedication to the craft.
 
“However, we are constantly devastated by the lack of financial support given to theatre in general and the Naledi's in particular by the Department of Arts and Culture, National Arts Council and television Channels such as KykNet, Mzansi Magic and the SABC.” 

She said. “Almost everyone involved in producing, creating and staging the Naledis this year worked for no remuneration.  We are profoundly grateful to the Joburg Theatre, Splitbeam Technical and Visual Frontiers as well as the presenters and entertainers who all felt honoured to be part of the celebration of excellence within their own ranks."


The Winners of the 15th Annual Naledi Theatre awards are:


BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
  
 Heidi Mollentze as “Rona”
The Revlon Girl

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
  
Sipho Zakwe
Shoes & Coups

BEST PRODUCTION FOR CHILDREN & YOUNG AUDIENCES (SUPPORTED BY ASSITEJ SA) (0 – 13)

 GOGGAS!
Prod. by National Children's Theatre, Written by Gillian Katz adapted by Francois Theron, Dir. by Jade Bowers

BEST PRODUCTION FOR CHILDREN & YOUNG AUDIENCES (supported by ASSITEJ SA) (14 - 17)
POLKADOTS
Prod. by Redhill School in partnership with &CO, Dir. by Shelley Adriaanzen

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A PRODUCTION FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES (Supported by ASSITEJ SA)
Jaques De Silva as “as Antic the Ant”
Goggas!

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Ryan de Villiers as "Miss Trunchbull"
Roald Dahl's Matilda

BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Fred Abrahamse & Marcel Meyer
MACBETH

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN
 Gareth Hewitt Williams
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

BEST AV/ANIMATION DESIGN

Gareth Hewitt Williams 
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time


BEST SET DESIGN
Stan Knight
Fool for Love

BEST SOUND DESIGN
Ntuthuko Mbuyazi
Florence


BEST SCORE / ARRANGEMENT / ADAPTATION
Kabelo “Bonafide” Togoe & Aubrey Sekhabi
FREEDOM


BEST MUSICAL DIRECTOR
 Rowan Bakker
THE COLOR PURPLE

BEST ENSEMBLE
HANI: The legacy
Prod. by The Market Theatre Laboratory, Created by Graduates of The Market Theatre Laboratory, Dir. by Leila Henriques 

BEST ORIGINAL CHOREOGRAPHY
Oscar Buthelezi
THE COLOR PURPLE

BEST DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL / REVUE
Janice Honeyman 
THE COLOR PURPLE

BEST DIRECTOR OF A PLAY
Charmaine Weir-Smith
The Train Driver

BEST SUPPORTING/FEATURED PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL/REVUE: FEMALE
Lelo Ramasimong as " Shug Avery"
THE COLOR PURPLE

BEST SUPPORTING/FEATURED PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL/REVUE: MALE

Yamikani Mahaka-Phiri as “Harpo”
THE COLOR PURPLE

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL (FEMALE)
Didintle Khunou as “Celie”
THE COLOR PURPLE

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL (MALE)
Paul du Toit as “Hedwig”
Hedwig and the Angry Inch

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PLAY (FEMALE)
Zikhona Sodlaka as “Queenie”
NONGOGO

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PLAY (MALE)
Kai Luke Brummer as “Christopher Boone”
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SOLO PRODUCTION: FEMALE/MALE
Daniel Mpilo Richards
Land Acts

BEST NEW SA SCRIPT
Shoes & Coups
Prod. by The Market Theatre Written &  Dir. by Palesa Mazamisa, 

BEST PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
 Tshepang: The Third Testament
Prod. by  Joburg Theatre, Written & Dir. by Lara Foot

BEST PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
THE COLOR PURPLE
Prod. by  Joburg Theatre & Bernard Jay, Dir. by Janice Honeyman