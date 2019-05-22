The cast of The Color Purple, under the direction of Janice Honeyman that won most of the awards at this year's Naledi Awards. Photo: Supplied

Sweeping the boards with seven Naledi Awards is the musical “The Color Purple”. “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”, follows with 3 awards. The brand new South African play “Shoes and Coups” gets the nod with 2 awards, as does the children’s theatre piece “Goggas”.



Founder and CEO of the Naledi Theatre Awards, Dawn Lindberg, on behalf of the Judges and Board of the Naledi's, congratulates all the winners, nominees and theatre practitioners for an exceptional year of entertainment and dedication to the craft.

“However, we are constantly devastated by the lack of financial support given to theatre in general and the Naledi's in particular by the Department of Arts and Culture, National Arts Council and television Channels such as KykNet, Mzansi Magic and the SABC.”





She said. “Almost everyone involved in producing, creating and staging the Naledis this year worked for no remuneration. We are profoundly grateful to the Joburg Theatre, Splitbeam Technical and Visual Frontiers as well as the presenters and entertainers who all felt honoured to be part of the celebration of excellence within their own ranks."









The Winners of the 15th Annual Naledi Theatre awards are:









BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Heidi Mollentze as “Rona”

The Revlon Girl





BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sipho Zakwe

Shoes & Coups





BEST PRODUCTION FOR CHILDREN & YOUNG AUDIENCES (SUPPORTED BY ASSITEJ SA) (0 – 13)





GOGGAS!

Prod. by National Children's Theatre, Written by Gillian Katz adapted by Francois Theron, Dir. by Jade Bowers





BEST PRODUCTION FOR CHILDREN & YOUNG AUDIENCES (supported by ASSITEJ SA) (14 - 17)

POLKADOTS

Prod. by Redhill School in partnership with &CO, Dir. by Shelley Adriaanzen





BEST PERFORMANCE IN A PRODUCTION FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES (Supported by ASSITEJ SA)

Jaques De Silva as “as Antic the Ant”

Goggas!





BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Ryan de Villiers as "Miss Trunchbull"

Roald Dahl's Matilda





BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Fred Abrahamse & Marcel Meyer

MACBETH





BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Gareth Hewitt Williams

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time





BEST AV/ANIMATION DESIGN





Gareth Hewitt Williams

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time









BEST SET DESIGN

Stan Knight

Fool for Love





BEST SOUND DESIGN

Ntuthuko Mbuyazi

Florence









BEST SCORE / ARRANGEMENT / ADAPTATION

Kabelo “Bonafide” Togoe & Aubrey Sekhabi

FREEDOM









BEST MUSICAL DIRECTOR

Rowan Bakker

THE COLOR PURPLE





BEST ENSEMBLE

HANI: The legacy

Prod. by The Market Theatre Laboratory, Created by Graduates of The Market Theatre Laboratory, Dir. by Leila Henriques





BEST ORIGINAL CHOREOGRAPHY

Oscar Buthelezi

THE COLOR PURPLE





BEST DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL / REVUE

Janice Honeyman

THE COLOR PURPLE





BEST DIRECTOR OF A PLAY

Charmaine Weir-Smith

The Train Driver





BEST SUPPORTING/FEATURED PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL/REVUE: FEMALE

Lelo Ramasimong as " Shug Avery"

THE COLOR PURPLE





BEST SUPPORTING/FEATURED PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL/REVUE: MALE





Yamikani Mahaka-Phiri as “Harpo”

THE COLOR PURPLE





BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL (FEMALE)

Didintle Khunou as “Celie”

THE COLOR PURPLE





BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL (MALE)

Paul du Toit as “Hedwig”

Hedwig and the Angry Inch





BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PLAY (FEMALE)

Zikhona Sodlaka as “Queenie”

NONGOGO





BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PLAY (MALE)

Kai Luke Brummer as “Christopher Boone”

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time





BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SOLO PRODUCTION: FEMALE/MALE

Daniel Mpilo Richards

Land Acts





BEST NEW SA SCRIPT

Shoes & Coups

Prod. by The Market Theatre Written & Dir. by Palesa Mazamisa,





BEST PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Tshepang: The Third Testament

Prod. by Joburg Theatre, Written & Dir. by Lara Foot





BEST PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

THE COLOR PURPLE

Prod. by Joburg Theatre & Bernard Jay, Dir. by Janice Honeyman











