This image released by Netflix shows Sandra Bullock in a scene from the film, "Bird Box." Netflix will remove footage of a real fiery train disaster from its hit post-apocalyptic survival film "Bird Box" months after the streaming giant was criticized for exploiting a tragedy. The stock footage was taken from a 2013 crash in the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic when a train carrying crude oil came off the tracks and exploded into a massive ball of fire, killing 47 people. (Saeed Adyani/Netflix via AP)

After months of public outrage, Netflix has finally agreed to cut a real-life train crash from its hit movie, "Bird Box." The global streaming giant faced backlash over footage in its original film of the 2013 deadly train disaster which killed an estimated 47 people after a freight train carrying crude oil derailed in the downtown area in the town of Lac-Mégantic, Quebec.

Speaking to Variety.com, a Netflix spokeperson said: "Netflix and the filmmakers of ‘Bird Box’ have decided to replace the clip. We’re sorry for any pain caused to the Lac-Mégantic community."

The film, which was released in November 2018 and stars Hollywood star Sandra Bullock, also drew criticism from the mayor of Lac-Megantic, Julie Morin.

During an interview with The Canadian Press shortly after the film's release, Morin decried the use of the footage calling it "a lack of respect."

The tragic train crash, however, wasn't the only damage control Netlfix had to do after the film's release.

Social media was abuzz with after the hashtag"Bird Box Challenged" started trending in late last year.

The challenge, which is inspired by scenes depicted in the film, prompted Netflix to issue a statement, appealling to the public to stop putting themselves in harms way after people shared videos of themselves wandering around blindfolded, doing the #BirdboxChallenge.

YouTube also banned the challenge after controversial social media influencer Jake Paul violated YouTube's community guidelines when he filmed himself driving blindfolded and doing the "Bird Box challenge" in a busy Los Angeles street.

At the time, YouTube told Engadget, which first reported on the news, that the changes weren't directly in response to the Bird Box challenge.

There are plenty of safe "Bird Box" challenge videos out there, others, like Paul's, appeared to depict participants engaging in dangerous behaviour.

The edited version of “Bird Box” eliminating the Lac-Mégantic stock footage will reportedly be updated on the service within a few weeks. That footage is being replaced with a clip from an older U.S. TV series (not stock footage); Netflix didn’t identify the TV show.