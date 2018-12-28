Nicki Minaj performs on stage during the MTV EMA's 2018 at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Bilbao, Spain. (Stuart C. Wilson, pool photo via AP)

Nicki Minaj is set to voice a character in 'The Angry Birds Movie 2', though her role is currently unknown.



The 36-year-old rapper made her acting debut six years ago with a voice role in the 2012 animation 'Ice Age: Continental Drift', and she's now set to take on another creature's voice, as she's landed a role in the upcoming sequel to the 2016 Sony animation 'The Angry Birds Movie'.





According to Variety, Nicki's role is currently unknown, but she'll join returning stars Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader, Danny McBride, and Peter Dinklage, as well as new voices from the likes of Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Lil Rel Howery, Dove Cameron, and Zach Woods.





'The Angry Birds Movie 2' is directed by Thurop Van Orman and co-directed by John Rice, and follows on from the first movie, which was based on the hit mobile video game franchise.





The movie is set for release on August 16 2019, which coincides with the 10th anniversary of the start of the franchise, which has seen its games downloaded a whopping 4 billion times.





The first movie grossed $350 million worldwide, including $107.5 million domestically, and was set on an island populated entirely by happy, flightless birds - with the exception of Red (voiced by Sudeikis), speedy Chuck (Gad), and Bomb (McBride).





In the games, players must use the birds to defeat structures built by pigs, and in the movies, Bill Hader voices Leonard, king of the pigs, whilst Peter Dinklage is the Mighty Eagle.



