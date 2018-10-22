



It was funded by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTi) through its South African Emerging Black Filmmakers Incentive scheme.





“Having one’s movie shown in Hollywood is the biggest dream of every film producer in the world. We are extremely honoured to have been afforded this privilege. It is an achievement that we should be proud of as a country and celebrate,” said Bradley.





“This is not only a commendable feat and a major milestone for the South African film industry, but it is also a demonstration of the level that government support can enable filmmakers to reach as the DTi funded the film, contributing about 40% of movie’s budget.





We are optimistic that the film will open doors for other locally-produced films that are telling the South African stories in our own languages as 'Nommer 37' does,’’ he added.

The movie tells the captivating story of a paraplegic who witnesses a crime but decides to blackmail the perpetrator instead of reporting him to the police.