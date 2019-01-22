Los Angeles - 'The Favourite' and Netflix's 'Roma' lead the race for this year's Academy Awards with 10 nominations each.
The Yorgos Lanthimos-directed drama movie - which stars Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz - has been nominated for a host of gongs at the upcoming awards show, including the coveted Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress in a Leading Role (Colman) and Best Original Screenplay prizes.
The period movie - which tells the story of the relationship between two cousins vying for the approval of Queen Anne - is joined on 10 nominations by the black-and-white epic 'Roma'.
The Netflix drama follows the life of a live-in housekeeper working for a middle-class family in Mexico.
The Alfonso Cuaron-directed hit has, in fact, tied the record held by 2000's 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' for the most nominations received by a foreign language film.
'Roma' is in contention for some of the most sought-after awards of the evening on February 24, including the Best Picture gong, as well as Best Director and Original Screenplay.
Meanwhile, Marvel's 'Black Panther' has made history, becoming the first comic book movie to earn a Best Picture nomination.
The much-discussed blockbuster has also earned nominations for Best Costume Design, Production Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Original Score and Original song.
Elsewhere, 'A Star is Born' features prominently among the list of nominees.
The Bradley Cooper-directed drama - which stars Lady Gaga - has earned eight nominations in total, including Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role (Gaga) and Actor in a Leading Role (Cooper).
The widely acclaimed movie - which tells the story of a a hard-drinking musician who falls in love with a singer - has also received nods in the Adapted Screenplay, Original Song, Cinematography, Sound Mixing and Actor in a Supporting Role categories (Sam Elliott).
Gaga, 32, faces stiff competition in the Actress in a Leading Role category, where she has been nominated alongside Yalitza Aparicio, Glenn Close, Olivia Colman and Melissa McCarthy.
Bradley faces a similarly tough task for the Best Actor in a Leading Role gong, with Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe, Rami Malek and Viggo Mortensen all vying for the coveted prize at the annual awards bash.
'A Star is Born' is joined on eight nominations by the Adam McKay-directed drama 'Vice', which stars Bale as former US Vice President Dick Cheney.
The acclaimed movie is also in contention for the Best Picture and Best Director prize, which is being contested by McKay, Spike Lee, Paweł Pawlikowski, Yorgos Lanthimos and Alfonso Cuaron.
Spike's nod in the Best Picture category for 'BlacKkKlansman' represents a career-first for the veteran filmmaker, whose previous hits include 'Do the Right Thing' and 'She's Gotta Have It'.
In total, the movie - which tells the story of the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department - has claimed six nominations.
List of 2019 Academy Award nominees:
Best Picture:
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Actress in a Leading Role:
Yalitza Aparicio
Glenn Close
Olivia Colman
Lady Gaga
Melissa McCarthy
Actor in a Leading Role:
Christian Bale
Bradley Cooper
Willem Dafoe
Rami Malek
Viggo Mortensen
Directing:
BlacKkKlansman
Cold War
The Favourite
Roma
Vice
Actor in a Supporting Role:
Mahershala Ali
Adam Driver
Sam Elliott
Richard E. Grant
Sam Rockwell
Actress in a Supporting Role:
Amy Adams
Marina de Tavira
Regina King
Emma Stone
Rachel Weisz
Adapted Screenplay:
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Original Screenplay:
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Cinematography:
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Production Design:
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Costume Design:
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Film Editing:
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Foreign Language Film:
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Documentary Short Subject:
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End Of Sentence
Animated Feature Film:
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Animated Short Film:
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Live Action Short Film:
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Original Score:
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Original Song:
'All The Stars' from Black Panther
'I'll Fight' from RBG
'The Place Where Lost Things Go' from Mary Poppins Returns
'Shallow' from A Star Is Born
'When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings' from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Visual Effects:
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Make-up and Hairstyling:
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Sound Editing:
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Sound Mixing:
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born