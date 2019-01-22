Los Angeles - 'The Favourite' and Netflix's 'Roma' lead the race for this year's Academy Awards with 10 nominations each. The Yorgos Lanthimos-directed drama movie - which stars Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz - has been nominated for a host of gongs at the upcoming awards show, including the coveted Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress in a Leading Role (Colman) and Best Original Screenplay prizes.

The period movie - which tells the story of the relationship between two cousins vying for the approval of Queen Anne - is joined on 10 nominations by the black-and-white epic 'Roma'.

The Netflix drama follows the life of a live-in housekeeper working for a middle-class family in Mexico.

The Alfonso Cuaron-directed hit has, in fact, tied the record held by 2000's 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' for the most nominations received by a foreign language film.

'Roma' is in contention for some of the most sought-after awards of the evening on February 24, including the Best Picture gong, as well as Best Director and Original Screenplay.

Meanwhile, Marvel's 'Black Panther' has made history, becoming the first comic book movie to earn a Best Picture nomination.

The much-discussed blockbuster has also earned nominations for Best Costume Design, Production Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Original Score and Original song.

Elsewhere, 'A Star is Born' features prominently among the list of nominees.

The Bradley Cooper-directed drama - which stars Lady Gaga - has earned eight nominations in total, including Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role (Gaga) and Actor in a Leading Role (Cooper).

The widely acclaimed movie - which tells the story of a a hard-drinking musician who falls in love with a singer - has also received nods in the Adapted Screenplay, Original Song, Cinematography, Sound Mixing and Actor in a Supporting Role categories (Sam Elliott).

Gaga, 32, faces stiff competition in the Actress in a Leading Role category, where she has been nominated alongside Yalitza Aparicio, Glenn Close, Olivia Colman and Melissa McCarthy.

Bradley faces a similarly tough task for the Best Actor in a Leading Role gong, with Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe, Rami Malek and Viggo Mortensen all vying for the coveted prize at the annual awards bash.

'A Star is Born' is joined on eight nominations by the Adam McKay-directed drama 'Vice', which stars Bale as former US Vice President Dick Cheney.

The acclaimed movie is also in contention for the Best Picture and Best Director prize, which is being contested by McKay, Spike Lee, Paweł Pawlikowski, Yorgos Lanthimos and Alfonso Cuaron.

Spike's nod in the Best Picture category for 'BlacKkKlansman' represents a career-first for the veteran filmmaker, whose previous hits include 'Do the Right Thing' and 'She's Gotta Have It'.

In total, the movie - which tells the story of the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department - has claimed six nominations.

List of 2019 Academy Award nominees:

Best Picture:

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Actress in a Leading Role:

Yalitza Aparicio

Glenn Close

Olivia Colman

Lady Gaga

Melissa McCarthy

Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale

Bradley Cooper

Willem Dafoe

Rami Malek

Viggo Mortensen

Directing:

BlacKkKlansman

Cold War

The Favourite

Roma

Vice

Actor in a Supporting Role:

Mahershala Ali

Adam Driver

Sam Elliott

Richard E. Grant

Sam Rockwell

Actress in a Supporting Role:

Amy Adams

Marina de Tavira

Regina King

Emma Stone

Rachel Weisz

Adapted Screenplay:

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Original Screenplay:

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Cinematography:

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Production Design:

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Costume Design:

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Film Editing:

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Foreign Language Film:

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Documentary Short Subject:

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End Of Sentence

Animated Feature Film:

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Animated Short Film:

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live Action Short Film:

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Original Score:

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song:

'All The Stars' from Black Panther

'I'll Fight' from RBG

'The Place Where Lost Things Go' from Mary Poppins Returns

'Shallow' from A Star Is Born

'When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings' from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Visual Effects:

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Make-up and Hairstyling:

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Sound Editing:

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Sound Mixing:

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born