Academy Award winner, Rami Malek. (Picture: Reuters)

Rami Malek is reportedly in final talks to play the villain in 'Bond 25'. The 37-year-old actor is in advanced negotiations to join 007 star Daniel Craig in Cary Joji Fukunaga's next instalment of the spy franchise as the principle bad guy, fresh off his Best Actor Oscars win for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

It was previously reported that Rami was being eyed for the role but shooting conflicted with his drama series 'Mr. Robot', however, sources have revealed to Collider that Rami's team at WME have successfully negotiated schedules to accommodate both projects, although there is no deal yet.

Although the name of the character Rami will play in the film is not yet known the villain has been rumored to be a blind man.

'Bond 25' - which is using the working title 'Shatterhand' - is set to be Craig's fifth and final performance as 007 and it is set to be released in April 8, 2020, after being pushed back from February 14 of that year.

Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes and Lea Seydoux will all return in the new movie.

Lea, 33, portrayed Bond girl Dr. Madeleine Swann in 2015 movie 'Spectre', and she is to reprise her role after support from Craig and the director.

Fukunaga was named as the hotly-anticipated movie's new director in September after Danny Boyle walked away from the project over "creative differences".

Producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said at the time: "We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure."