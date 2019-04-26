Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and War Machine/James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) in "Avengers: Endgame." Picture: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Marvel Studios/Film Frame.

The final instalment to the Infinity War saga that kicked off in 2008 with "Iron Man" starring Robert Downey Jnr., and introducing additional characters along the way - Thor(Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow(Scarlett Johansson), Ant-Man(Paul Rudd), Black Panther(Chadwick Boseman), Captain Marvel(Brie Larson) and many others - is a befitting send-off to superheroes in a league of their own.



The film picks up where "Avengers: Infinity War" left off and while I won't be sharing any spoilers, I will tell you this: Forget what you've read, forget any theories or internet breadcrumbs that you think may give you an idea as to what will go down because you probably couldn't be further from the truth. The Russo brothers, writers and cast really outdid themselves with this one, and this is evident in the witty script, multiple plot twists and scenes that will have you erupting in laughter or holding your breath as you sit perched on the edge of your seat.





We see the snap survivors try to find their sense of purpose in the wake of the Thanos-induced apocalypse that brought the Avengers to their knees. And, as seen in the trailer, they will do whatever it takes to complete the mission.





The cinematography is also top-shelf quality that will have you immersed in every detail as the story unfolds, and then unfolds some more [insert plot twist with a sprinkle of Marvel Cinematic Universe breadcrumbs].





Strap in MCU fans. "Avengers: Endgame" premieres worldwide on Friday, and you're in for a heck of a ride.



Rating: 5/5





Watch the official trailer below.







